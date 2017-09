Amazon Takes $20M Tax Carrot To Expand In NYC

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Amazon.com Inc. is expanding its New York City presence with a 359,000-square-foot office, thanks to $20 million in performance-based tax credits coming the online retail giant's way under a jobs and investment program, the state governor said Thursday.



The expansion will create 2,000 new, high-paying jobs in finance, sales, marketing, and information technology, and the tax credits will be provided for under Empire State Development's Excelsior Jobs Program, according to a release Thursday.



“At the foundation of our city's success are well-paying jobs in Manhattan's transit-rich...

