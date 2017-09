Hyundai Consumers Send Peeling Paint Claims To 9th Circ.

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Hyundai drivers on Wednesday said that they’re planning on appealing to the Ninth Circuit a California judge’s decision to ax their claims that the automaker sold cars with defective paint that peels and flakes far too soon.



A month after U.S. District Judge Beverly Reid O’Connell dismissed with prejudice the first amended consolidated class action complaint from owners of 2006-16 Santa Fe, Sonata and Elantra vehicles, the proposed class filed a notice of appeal to the Ninth Circuit. The judge on Aug....

To view the full article, register now.