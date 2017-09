Sens. Ask FCC To Open Comment On New Net Neutrality Docs

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A coalition of nine Democratic senators asked the Federal Communications Commission on Thursday to permit members of the public to comment on almost 50,000 newly released documents relating to the agency’s net neutrality proceedings, arguing that it is obligated to take stakeholder input into consideration.



In their Thursday letter to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, the lawmakers, led by Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., pointed out that the agency waited until a few days before the reply comment deadline in August to begin releasing the documents and only...

