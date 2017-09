Donald Sterling Can’t Trim Attys’ Suit Over Clippers Work

Law360, Los Angeles (September 21, 2017, 8:48 PM EDT) -- A California judge Thursday rejected a bid by former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling to toss a breach of contract claim from a suit alleging he didn’t pay a $271,000 tab for two law firms’ work fighting his basketball team’s sale, but allowed Sterling’s wife to ditch the litigation.



Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Barbara M. Scheper granted summary adjudication to Rochelle Sterling, as trustee of the Sterling Family Trust, siding with the couple’s assertion that the trust has no liability because Sterling’s wife never...

