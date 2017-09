Starbucks' Background Checks Violate FCRA, Suit Says

Law360, San Francisco (September 22, 2017, 1:57 PM EDT) -- Starbucks Corp. was hit with a proposed class action in Georgia federal court Thursday claiming the coffee chain has rejected job applicants based on their consumer reports, without first providing them with a copy of the reports and notifying them of their rights, in violation of the Fair Credit Reporting Act.



Lead plaintiff Kevin Wills alleges Starbucks routinely collects job applicants’ consumer reports to perform background checks on them and then uses that information to take adverse action against applicants, like not hiring them.



“This practice...

