Wolf Haldenstein Nabs Top Spot In Zoompass Investor Suit

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Hertz LLP will serve as lead counsel for a proposed class of Zoompass Holdings Inc. investors in a suit alleging the Canadian financial technology company concealed its involvement in a scheme to promote its stock, a New Jersey federal judge said on Wednesday.



U.S. District Judge Jose L. Linares approved the selection of Wolf Haldenstein as part of an order granting the lead plaintiff slot to Zoompass investor Carlos Guillermo Julian Vega, who edged out investor Robert Davis and three other...

