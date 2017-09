3rd Circ. Declines To Rehear Pa. Radiation Suits

Law360, Philadelphia (September 22, 2017, 4:09 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday said it would not hold a rehearing following its decision last month barring a group of Pennsylvania residents from moving forward with claims that they developed cancer after being exposed to emissions from a former Babcock & Wilcox Co. and Atlantic Richfield Co. nuclear facility.



The appellate court's denial of the hearing bid came following arguments that its decision, which found that the 70-plus residents in the litigation could not prove the nuclear fuel processing plant was the source of their...

To view the full article, register now.