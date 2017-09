EEOC Sues Ill. Casino For Firing Worker With Cancer

Law360, Springfield (September 22, 2017, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A casino in Chicago’s northwest suburbs violated federal employment law when it denied an employee’s request for additional leave to receive cancer treatment and then fired the employee, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a recent suit.



The EEOC sued Des Plaines-based Rivers Casino and its parent company, Midwest Gaming and Entertainment LLC, on Wednesday, alleging the agency’s investigation into the casino’s treatment of former employee Donnan Lake found that it wrongfully denied Lake’s request for a reasonable accommodation of a few additional weeks...

