Amtrak Pollution Could Be 'Accidental,' Judge Says

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 3:08 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge hearing a dispute between Amtrak and a group of London market insurers over environmental cleanup coverage Thursday agreed with the rail company that the pollution could have been “accidental,” but he rejected Amtrak's definition of “sudden.”



Ruling on summary judgment motions made by the parties earlier this year, U.S. District Senior Judge Frederic Block agreed with the insurers that “sudden” incidents must happen abruptly but disagreed with their argument that everyday business operations cannot result in “accidents.” He said “such accidents...

To view the full article, register now.