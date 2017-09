Hospital Group Seeks To DQ Rival's Atty In Antitrust Suit

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Southern Illinois Healthcare asked an Illinois federal judge Thursday to disqualify the lead attorney bringing an antitrust suit against the hospital chain, saying he is also a key witness in the case and responsible for much of the plaintiff’s business affairs.



Outpatient surgical center Marion Healthcare LLC sued SIH in 2012 over claims that the hospital group enters contracts with major insurers that prevent them from doing business with other providers, illegally boxing Marion out of the competition.



Thomas J. Pliura, a medical doctor and lawyer,...

