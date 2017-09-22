Power Plant Worker Gets Record $7.55M Asbestos Verdict

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 3:06 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts jury has granted a regional record of $7.55 million to a power plant worker who was diagnosed with mesothelioma after working with asbestos at New England Insulation, the worker’s attorneys said Thursday.



Following an eight-day trial, the jury on Wednesday issued its verdict in favor of Gerald Sylvestre and his wife, Marjorie, over the diagnosis tied to his former employment. The company “sold, distributed, ripped out and installed asbestos insulation material" until the 1970s, and Sylvestre oversaw equipment at a power plant in New Hampshire,...

To view the full article, register now.