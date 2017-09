Jury Convicts Man For Infecting Army Computer Program

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 1:59 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal jury has found an Atlanta resident guilty of placing malicious code onto a U.S. Army computer, causing issues with a program that handles pay and personnel actions for hundreds of thousands of reservists that cost about $2.6 million to fix, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.



Mittesh Das, 48, was convicted of knowingly transmitting malicious code with the intent to cause damage to an Army computer used for national security purposes after a three-day trial before Senior U.S. District Judge Malcolm...

To view the full article, register now.