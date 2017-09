Elbit Accuses Ex-Employee, Competitor Of Trade Secrets Theft

Law360, Washington (September 22, 2017, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A maker of helmet-mounted display systems used by military pilots told a Chicago federal judge Thursday that a former employee stole trade secrets for a competitor and used them to wrench away a lucrative foreign military contract.



Elbit Systems of America LLC, which produces a system that projects data and guidance information onto a pilot’s see-through visor and allows the pilot to aim aircraft weapons systems by head movement, claims Thales Visionix Inc., a competing maker of helmet-mounted display — or HMD — systems, wooed Louis M. Taddeo...

