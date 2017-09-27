Real Estate Rumors: EY, Barings, Peachtree Hotel

Law360, Minneapolis (September 27, 2017, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Accounting giant EY is in late-stage talks to take 600,000 square feet at 1 Manhattan West in New York, Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. The firm is close to reaching a deal with Brookfield Property Partners, and would move to the new digs from its present 1 million-square-foot space at 5 Times Square, according to the report.



An entity managed by Connecticut investment firm Barings has sold a Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, retail center to an affiliate of Florida...

To view the full article, register now.