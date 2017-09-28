Real Estate Rumors: Goldman Sachs, Farbman, Extell

By Andrew McIntyre

Law360, Minneapolis (September 28, 2017, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Goldman Sachs will be the lead lender on a $1.2 billion refinancing for One Worldwide Plaza in New York, according to a report Thursday from Commercial Observer that cited sources with knowledge of the matter. RXR Realty and real estate investment trust SL Green Realty Corp. are buying a 48.7 percent stake in the trophy tower in a deal that values the property at $1.7 billion, and the Goldman-led group of lenders providing financing to the buyer venture will also include Deustche Bank, Commercial Observer said....
