Pa. Mayor's Corruption Trial To Be Held In Allentown

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge Thursday picked Allentown, Pennsylvania, over Philadelphia as the place to hold the corruption trial of the mayor of Allentown and a Norris McLaughlin attorney, saying that the trial was a matter of public interest to the people of Allentown.



U.S. District Judge Juan R. Sánchez denied a request from the attorneys handling the case that the trial of Mayor Edwin Pawlowski, Norris McLaughlin & Marcus PA attorney Scott Allinson, and businessman James Hickey, which is scheduled to begin in January, take place...

