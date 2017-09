Ex-Uber Drivers Say Data Breach Caused Real Harm

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A pair of former Uber drivers urged a California federal judge Thursday to keep their proposed class action against the company alive, arguing that they have suffered real harm, including identity theft, from a 2014 data breach that compromised drivers’ personal information.



Sasha Antman and Gustave Link said that their amended complaint shows that the harm they allegedly suffered was a direct result of Uber’s actions, and any delay in amending their complaint was largely a result of the company notifying drivers in 2016 that the...

