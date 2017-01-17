Mass. City Ordinance Effectively Banning Drones Cut Back

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Thursday struck down aspects of a city of Newton ordinance that essentially bans the use of pilotless aircraft in the city in the absence of prior permission, finding them preempted by federal law.



U.S. District Judge William G. Young held that four provisions of the ordinance, which the city passed in December, intrude into the Federal Aviation Administration’s purview, handing a win to pro se challenger Michael Singer, who received support from groups including the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International....

To view the full article, register now.