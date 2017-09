Michael Jackson's Co. Can't Shrink Quincy Jones’ $9.4M Win

Law360, Los Angeles (September 22, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A California judge Friday rebuffed a bid by Michael Jackson’s production company to slash a jury’s $9.4 million royalty damages award to Quincy Jones for work on the albums "Thriller," "Bad" and "Off the Wall," rejecting arguments that Jones’ main claims weren’t supported by trial evidence.



Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael L. Stern issued a written tentative decision at the onset of Friday’s proceedings, denying MJJ Productions Inc.’s motion for the court to issue its own post-trial ruling on several key claims, which he adopted...

