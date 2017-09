Calif. Panel Says Real Estate Atty Was Wrongly DQ'd

Law360, San Francisco (September 22, 2017, 4:11 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court reversed on Thursday a trial court's decision to disqualify Spainhour Law Group from defending Real Estate Portfolio Management LLC and its owner against a suit filed by another real estate company over an allegedly breached partnership agreement.



A unanimous three-judge panel found that there is not enough evidence to support the lower court's finding that attorney Kevin A. Spainhour and his law firm SLG had a confidential non-client relationship with Angel Lynn Realty Inc. and its owner Angelica Lynn. Although the trial...

