Nielsen Sues ComScore Over Alleged Data Contract Breach

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Audience measurement company Nielsen Holdings PLC in a complaint filed Friday is accusing rival comScore Inc. of violating a agreement between the two by planning to launch a new television viewer measurement service that will utilize data that Nielsen shares with comScore to compete directly against it.



Nielsen sought an injunction from a New York federal judge on Friday, claiming that comScore planned to use valuable person-level viewing and listening data that Nielsen shares with it through an agreement to launch a linear television audience measurement...

