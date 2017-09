Ex-Calif. Court Clerk Gets 11 Years In Case-Fixing Scheme

Law360, Los Angeles (September 22, 2017, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A former Orange County Superior Court clerk was sentenced to more than 11 years behind bars on Friday in a California federal court for leading a bribery scheme in which he took over $400,000 from criminal and traffic defendants in exchange for falsely resolving their cases.



U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton said during Friday's sentencing hearing for Jose Lopez Jr., 36, that the former officer of the court had abused his position for profit.



“This [criminal conduct] was not an aberration from his character —...

