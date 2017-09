Rams Fans Want Info On Seat License Pricing At LA Stadium

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Rams fans whose season tickets were canceled when the team moved to LA asked a Missouri federal court on Friday to force the NFL team to hand over documents related to its discussions over pricing personal seat licenses at its new stadium, arguing they're relevant as the Rams have refused to give them a chance to purchase the new licenses.



Richard Arnold of St. Louis, whose suit was consolidated with similar cases, sought documents related to a survey conducted by Legends Hospitality...

