Kimberly-Clark FCA Suit Tossed For Overlapping Other Case

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Friday tossed a whistleblower suit alleging Kimberly-Clark Corp. and medical technology company Halyard Healthcare Inc. submitted false claims to the government for faulty surgical gowns, saying the allegations mirror those brought in a separate case that is pending.



U.S. District Judge Jane J. Boyle said the court doesn’t have subject matter jurisdiction over whistleblower Keith J. Edgett’s False Claims Act claims because they echo the allegations brought by Dr. Hrayr Shahinian in 2014. Both suits allege Kimberly-Clark sold the government and...

To view the full article, register now.