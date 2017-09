Telia's No-Monitor FCPA Deal Could Be A Model

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Swedish telecommunications firm Telia Co. AB recently settled foreign bribery allegations for a total of nearly $1 billion but will not have to hire a corporate monitor — a feature that experts say other companies will seek to emulate in future criminal resolutions.



Monitorships have become a regular aspect of large corporate criminal settlements, in the foreign bribery context and beyond. But this was not the case in Telia's recent deal resolving allegations brought under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act that the company paid bribes to...

To view the full article, register now.