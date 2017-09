Winston & Strawn Sued By Client That Won $42M Verdict

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Winston & Strawn LLP has been sued by a former client that, with the firm's help, won a $42.5 million verdict in a joint venture dispute, with the client claiming the firm failed to protect its interests with insurers and undercut what could have been a bigger jury award.



MJC Supply LLC and an affiliate contend in a Sept. 20 complaint in California state court that Winston & Strawn recommended a settlement that would have unfairly benefited MJC’s insurer, Scottsdale Insurance Co., and failed to properly...

