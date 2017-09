Crystallex Urges DC Circ. To Uphold $1.2B Venezuela Award

Law360, Los Angeles (September 25, 2017, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Canadian mining company Crystallex fought to keep a $1.2 billion arbitral award owed by the government of Venezuela stemming from an investment treaty dispute in the D.C. Circuit on Friday, saying that a district court judge properly confirmed the award earlier this year.



Crystallex International Corp. is seeking to uphold the award initially issued by an International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal in April 2016 over a canceled mine operating contract.



After a district judge confirmed the award in March, Venezuela took the dispute...

