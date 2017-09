Trump Issues New Travel Restrictions As Ban Expires

Law360, New York (September 24, 2017, 7:45 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Sunday laying out travel restrictions for eight countries, including five that were subject to the previous travel ban, marking the latest chapter in the administration's efforts to limit entry to the U.S. for certain foreign nationals.



With the last version of the travel ban expiring Sunday, Trump signed a new proclamation creating travel restrictions for nationals of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, Yemen and Somalia.



The previous incarnation of the travel ban was against nationals of six...

