Pension Fund's Actos Suit Against Takeda Moved To Illinois

By Cara Salvatore

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The Allied Services Division Welfare Fund on Friday consolidated two suits against Takeda Pharmaceuticals International Inc. over the marketing of the diabetes drug Actos and moved the case to Illinois federal court.

The fund transferred its federal court suit from Louisiana — the location of multidistrict litigation against Takeda over Actos — to Illinois federal court and consolidated the suit with one by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, pursuant to an order granted by U.S. District Judge Rebecca Doherty on Friday.

The suit says...
Case Information

Case Title

Allied Services Division Welfare Fund v. Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. et al


Case Number

1:17-cv-06862

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

470(Racketeer/Corrupt Organization)

Judge

Honorable Amy J. St. Eve

Date Filed

September 22, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

