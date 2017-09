Data Center Co. Switch Leads 2 IPOs Totaling $569M

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Data center company Switch Inc. launched an estimated $469 million initial public offering on Monday that could rank among the largest technology IPOs this year, one of two companies to set terms on IPOs expected to raise about $569 million combined.



Las Vegas-based Switch plans to offer 31.25 million shares priced between $14 and $16, raising $468.75 million if shares price at midrange. The IPO would value Switch at about $3.7 billion if shares price at $15, or $4 billion if shares price at their peak...

To view the full article, register now.