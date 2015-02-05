RBS, Other Banks Escape Swiss Franc Libor-Rigging Claims

By Eric Kroh

Law360, Fort Wayne (September 25, 2017, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday dismissed claims against banks such as Royal Bank of Scotland PLC and Credit Suisse Group AG, which were accused by investors of manipulating the Swiss franc Libor.

The investors’ claims failed because they plausibly alleged only that RBS participated in the conspiracy, U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein said in a 108-page opinion. However, only those investors who directly transacted with the banks had standing, and the investors did not deal directly with RBS, he said.

Case Information

Case Title

Sonterra Capital Master Fund Ltd. v. Credit Suisse Group AG et al


Case Number

1:15-cv-00871

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Securities/Commodities

Judge

Sidney H. Stein

Date Filed

February 5, 2015

Law Firms

Companies

