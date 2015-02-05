RBS, Other Banks Escape Swiss Franc Libor-Rigging Claims

Law360, Fort Wayne (September 25, 2017, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday dismissed claims against banks such as Royal Bank of Scotland PLC and Credit Suisse Group AG, which were accused by investors of manipulating the Swiss franc Libor.



The investors’ claims failed because they plausibly alleged only that RBS participated in the conspiracy, U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein said in a 108-page opinion. However, only those investors who directly transacted with the banks had standing, and the investors did not deal directly with RBS, he said.



The investors' complaint...

