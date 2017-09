Waymo Wants $1.86B From Uber For 1 Trade Secret Claim

Law360, San Francisco (September 25, 2017, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Alphabet Inc.'s self-driving vehicle unit Waymo LLC told a California federal judge Friday it’s seeking $1.86 billion in damages for at least one alleged trade secret claim against Uber Technologies Inc., clearing up confusion about the amount that will be at stake in the upcoming trial between the rivals.



During a Sept. 20 hearing in San Francisco, an Uber attorney said that Waymo was asking for $2.6 billion in damages for one of the at least eight alleged trade secret violations at issue. But in a...

