Denso's $193M Car Parts Antitrust Deal, Others Score Final OK

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Monday approved several multimillion-dollar settlements resolving claims by auto parts purchasers that a raft of companies conspired to rig prices for in-car parts and electronic systems, blessing Denso Corp.'s $193.8 million deal, Mitsubishi Electric Corp.’s $64 million deal and Japanese auto wiring supplier Furukawa Electric Co.’s $42.5 million deal.



U.S. District Judge Marianne O. Battani signed off on a series of final judgments Monday confirming that the deals were fair, reasonable and adequate, notably giving final approval to automobile parts supplier...

