3rd Circ. Says Maritime Law Applies To Del. River Yacht Brawl

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Monday ruled in a precedential decision that maritime jurisdiction does apply in a case over the liability of a river boat cruise company for a drunken brawl in which several passengers were injured, saying that an altercation during docking could potentially disrupt maritime commerce and thus maritime jurisdiction was triggered.



The appellate panel said that the district court in Pennsylvania was wrong to throw out a case brought by Christopher Columbus LLC, which claims the company could not be held liable in...

