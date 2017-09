Bloomberg Reps Win 2nd Cert. In Unpaid OT Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (September 25, 2017, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday certified a class of Bloomberg LP Analytics help desk representatives based in California, days after granting certification to 1,300 Bloomberg Analytics representatives in New York, in a suit alleging the media company violated state and federal overtime laws.



The suit alleges that the help desk representatives were shorted on their pay by being misclassified as overtime-exempt. In an order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge Denise Cote states that, similar to her Sept. 21 opinion, the employees showed the court...

