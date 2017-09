IRS Adopts Final Rules For Gambling Winnings

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 8:26 PM EDT) -- The IRS on Monday finalized withholding and reporting regulations for gambling winnings gleaned from horse and dog racing, in addition to the game jai alai, but delayed their implementation to give industry stakeholders time to update their systems and seek any necessary state regulatory approval.



The IRS’s final rules are mostly unchanged from a proposal the agency had floated in late December, which specifically aimed to address “exotic bets” covering complicated potential outcomes such as wins from multiple contests and the picking of exact rankings. The...

