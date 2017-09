Foley & Lardner, Nelson Mullins Guide $270M Hotel Loan

Law360, Minneapolis (September 26, 2017, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Foley & Lardner LLP represented the owner of the JW Marriott Chicago in connection with its $270 million refinancing from French bank Natixis, advised by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP, borrower-side broker Holliday Fenoglio Fowler LP announced Monday.



The borrower is German real estate investment fund UST XIX 208 S. LaSalle, which is managed by affiliates of Florida-based Estein USA, and the loan is for five years at a fixed rate of interest.



HFF will act as the servicer for the securitized loan, and the...

