NYIAC Hires Int'l Arbitration Pro As New Exec Director
The nonprofit, which promotes New York City as the premier site for international dispute resolution, has hired Rekha Rangachari, who has spent most of her career in international arbitration, as its executive director. Rangachari, the director of alternative dispute resolution services for the New York Commercial Division of the American Arbitration Association, is scheduled to begin Oct. 11,...
