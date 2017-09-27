NYIAC Hires Int'l Arbitration Pro As New Exec Director

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The New York International Arbitration Center has hired a veteran commercial dispute resolution pro with almost a decade of experience to head its operations, the organization announced Monday.



The nonprofit, which promotes New York City as the premier site for international dispute resolution, has hired Rekha Rangachari, who has spent most of her career in international arbitration, as its executive director. Rangachari, the director of alternative dispute resolution services for the New York Commercial Division of the American Arbitration Association, is scheduled to begin Oct. 11,...

