Forest Labs Must Produce Mylan Docs In Antitrust Suit

By Rachel Graf

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 1:10 PM EDT) -- A New York magistrate judge on Monday ordered Forest Laboratories LLC to produce documents previously withheld in an antitrust suit alleging that the drugmaker blocked generic alternatives to its Namenda Alzheimer’s treatment.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James C. Francis IV said that the documents, which had been submitted for in camera review, seem to link Namenda patent litigation settlements with side agreements reached with generic drugmakers Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

“Upon reviewing those documents, I conclude that, with the exceptions noted below,...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

In Re Namenda Direct Purchaser Antitrust Litigation


Case Number

1:15-cv-07488

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Anti-Trust

Judge

Colleen McMahon

Date Filed

September 22, 2015

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular