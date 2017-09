Western Digital Eyes Arbitration To Block $18B Toshiba Deal

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Western Digital said Tuesday it stands by plans to have Toshiba’s anticipated $18 billion sale of its memory business to a private equity-led group arbitrated given the Japanese company’s purported “unwillingness” to resolve issues regarding their joint venture interests.



California-based Western Digital Corp. and its SanDisk subsidiary have initiated three different arbitrations in the ICC International Court of Arbitration since Toshiba Corp. transferred certain interests from their three NAND flash memory joint ventures to the memory business it is looking to divest in an effort to...

