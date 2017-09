Menendez Threatened Hearing, State Dept. Official Testifies

Law360, Newark (September 26, 2017, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Sen. Bob Menendez threatened to hold a hearing on port security in the Dominican Republic unless the U.S. Department of State came up with a solution related to a contract dispute between the government of the Caribbean nation and a Florida ophthalmologist, according to testimony Tuesday at the senator's and doctor's bribery trial in New Jersey federal court.



Mark Wells, a State Department official, said emails show that Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, suggested the hearing during a May 16, 2012 meeting with William R. Brownfield,...

