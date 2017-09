Dem State AGs Vow to Keep Up 'Legal Resistance' To Trump

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The attorneys general of New York, Illinois and Maryland on Tuesday presented a united front in opposition to the Trump administration’s effort to roll back some Obama-era environmental regulations, and promised to keep up their “legal resistance.”



New York AG Eric Schneiderman, Illinois AG Lisa Madigan and Maryland AG Brian Frosh have been at the forefront of legal challenges to measures taken by the Trump administration — especially the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency — to undo rules promulgated by the Obama administration addressing issues such as...

