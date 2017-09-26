Expert Analysis

Wey: When Search Warrants Go Wrong

By Daniel Wenner September 26, 2017, 12:09 PM EDT

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 12:09 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Amendment stands as a bulwark against unlawful intrusion into the private lives of citizens. Usually law-enforcement agents abide by its terms. They develop evidence of criminal activity, swear to affidavits to demonstrate probable cause, obtain warrants, execute them, collect inculpatory evidence, and bring prosecutions. Typically, it all happens according to spec. But sometimes, when agents are overzealous, things can go wrong. That’s exactly what happened in the case of United States v. Benjamin Wey, a prosecution in the Southern District of New York....
