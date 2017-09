Texas Criminal Court Stays Paxton Prosecutor Pay Ruling

Law360, Houston (September 26, 2017, 2:36 PM EDT) -- The Court of Criminal Appeals, the highest criminal court in Texas, granted a request on Monday from the special prosecutors in Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's securities fraud case to put a hold on an order from the state's Fifth Court of Appeals that would block them from being paid.



The Court of Criminal Appeals issued the order late Monday, which gives both sides, and the lower appellate court, an opportunity to argue in further briefing whether the prosecutors should be paid under a $300 hourly...

