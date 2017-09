Nooksack Members Urge 9th Circ. To Preserve RICO Suit

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A group of Nooksack tribe members urged the Ninth Circuit on Monday not to toss their suit alleging that tribal officials violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act by conspiring to strip the members of their enrollment, saying the officials aren't shielded from the suit by the tribe's sovereign immunity.



Nooksack Tribal Chairman Robert Kelly Jr. and other Nooksack officials asked the court Aug. 17 to overturn a Washington district judge’s April decision refusing to dismiss most of the lawsuit, saying that lead plaintiff Margretty...

