Trump Taps NJ Motor Vehicle Chief To Lead FMCSA

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 2:40 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump will nominate the chairman and chief administrator of the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission to be the head of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the nation’s safety regulator for commercial motor vehicles, the White House said Tuesday.



Raymond Martinez, if confirmed, will take the helm of an agency within the U.S. Department of Transportation that regulates the nation’s trucking industry. It enforces safety regulations and targets high-risk carriers and commercial motor vehicle drivers and has largely been focused in recent years on...

