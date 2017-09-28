5 Takeaways From The Largest FCPA Resolution

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 11:16 AM EDT) -- On Sept. 21, 2017, the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and other foreign authorities reached a combined $965 million settlement with Sweden-based telecommunications firm Telia Company AB to resolve a multiyear probe into bribes paid in Uzbekistan. The penalty is the highest ever under the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, exceeding the $800 million fine Siemens AG paid in 2008.



Beyond the stark lesson of the costs associated with bribing foreign officials, there are several key takeaways from the Telia case, including:...

