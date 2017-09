Judges Admonish Gov't Lawyers At DACA Hearing

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 11:03 PM EDT) -- A pair of judges in Brooklyn federal court Tuesday took turns scolding government lawyers, with one judge calling the government’s intransigence on a looming deadline in the phaseout of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program “heartless,” while the other chided a lawyer and expedited discovery over the government’s objection.



U.S. Magistrate Judge James Orenstein sat with U.S. District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis in a hearing on a pair of lawsuits looking to slam the brakes on plans to scrap DACA. Martin Jonathan Batalla Vidal brought...

