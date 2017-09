Research Firm, Ad Co. Pay $5.5M To End TCPA Suit

Law360, San Francisco (September 27, 2017, 3:09 PM EDT) -- Zacks Investment Research Inc. and the marketing company Response North LLP have struck a $5.48 million deal to resolve a putative class action alleging they violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by auto-dialing consumers’ cellphones without consent, according to court documents filed in California federal court.



In a Sept. 25 motion, the putative class of consumers asked U.S. District Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel to preliminarily approve the deal, under which the class attorneys would receive up to 25 percent — or $1.27 million — for fees...

