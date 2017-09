San Francisco First City To Sue Equifax Over Breach

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 5:58 PM EDT) -- San Francisco on Tuesday became the first city to sue credit reporting firm Equifax Inc. over its massive data breach, accusing the company of violating California business law on behalf of the 15 million state residents affected by the breach.



Equifax did not do enough to maintain its security and it waited too long to notify its users of the breach, City Attorney Dennis Herrera said in the complaint.



“Equifax’s incompetence would be comical if the subject matter weren’t so serious,” Herrera said in a release....

